Astronomers spot tidal disruption event at over 30,000 light-years offset

Astronomers just caught a supermassive black hole ripping apart a star, more than 30,000 light-years from the center of its host galaxy.

That's the farthest offset ever recorded for an optically discovered tidal disruption event.

The blast was so bright in ultraviolet light, it outshone the entire host galaxy for several months, reaching the brightness of 10 billion suns.

This rare moment was first detected in November 2025 by the Zwicky Transient Facility in California.