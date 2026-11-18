Astronomers have uncovered a rare kind of black hole that forms when massive stars collapse straight into black holes: no dramatic supernova explosion needed.

Using data from LIGO and its detector partners, Virgo and KAGRA, the team found these unusual black holes challenge what we thought we knew about how they are born.

As Caltech's Katerina Chatziioannou put it, this discovery reveals a whole new group among the more than 300 black hole collisions seen since 2015 and gives us fresh clues about the universe's wildest environments.