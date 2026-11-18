Astronomers using LIGO, Virgo and KAGRA find direct-collapse black holes
Astronomers have uncovered a rare kind of black hole that forms when massive stars collapse straight into black holes: no dramatic supernova explosion needed.
Using data from LIGO and its detector partners, Virgo and KAGRA, the team found these unusual black holes challenge what we thought we knew about how they are born.
As Caltech's Katerina Chatziioannou put it, this discovery reveals a whole new group among the more than 300 black hole collisions seen since 2015 and gives us fresh clues about the universe's wildest environments.
Unique spins imply direct star collapse
By analyzing 257 mergers, researchers noticed most of these black holes are around 10 times the mass of the sun and share unique spin patterns, pointing to a common origin from direct star collapse.
Interestingly, there is a gap with almost no black holes between 12 and 16 solar masses, which backs up their theory.
Isaac Legred from UIUC said this helps us better understand how some binary black holes come from stars that never exploded as supernovas.
Discovery may revise stellar death understanding
This finding could shake up what we know about how massive stars die and where all those mysterious black holes come from in the universe.
It hints that more stars might end their lives by quietly collapsing into black holes than we realized, changing our picture of cosmic evolution.