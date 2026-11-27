AstroSage Kundli's Rahasya Veda drew Gen Z marriage, career queries
Gen Z is turning to Rahasya Veda, the AI astrologer on the AstroSage Kundli app, for help with big questions, especially about marriage and careers.
Between January and November 2026, users ages 14 to 29 accounted for 43% of the nearly 140 million questions, with over half focused on these two topics.
It's a clear sign that younger people are comfortable using AI to navigate major life decisions.
Team plans clearer Rahasya Veda answers
AstroSage Kundli, launched in January 2026 by Ojas Softech, attracts users of all ages, while older folks tend to focus more on finances.
With 1 million followers already, the team behind Rahasya Veda plans to make its answers even clearer and more helpful as demand grows.