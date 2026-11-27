Gen Z is turning to Rahasya Veda, the AI astrologer on the AstroSage Kundli app, for help with big questions, especially about marriage and careers.

Between January and November 2026, users ages 14 to 29 accounted for 43% of the nearly 140 million questions, with over half focused on these two topics.

It's a clear sign that younger people are comfortable using AI to navigate major life decisions.