ASUS ROG Flow Z13 drops to $2,099.99 at Best Buy
The ASUS ROG Flow Z13, a gaming tablet that doubles as a laptop alternative, just got a major price cut at Best Buy: from $2,999.99 down to $2,099.99.
You're getting serious specs here: an AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 "Strix Halo" chip, 64GB of RAM, and a roomy 1TB SSD.
Instead of a separate graphics card, it uses its Strix Halo APU for solid battery life and performance on par with RTX 4060 laptops.
Z13 hits 50 to 60 fps
You can expect smooth gameplay: think 50 to 60 fps in demanding titles at low to medium settings and about 50 fps on Elden Ring at high settings in sharp 1,600p resolution.
Features like FSR 3 and frame generation help boost those numbers in supported games.
While it's not built for ultra-high frame rates, the Z13's lightweight build and kickstand make it easy to carry around for both gaming sessions and productivity tasks (no bulky laptop required).