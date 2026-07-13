ASUS ROG Flow Z13 drops to $2,099.99 at Best Buy

The ASUS ROG Flow Z13, a gaming tablet that doubles as a laptop alternative, just got a major price cut at Best Buy: from $2,999.99 down to $2,099.99.

You're getting serious specs here: an AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 "Strix Halo" chip, 64GB of RAM, and a roomy 1TB SSD.

Instead of a separate graphics card, it uses its Strix Halo APU for solid battery life and performance on par with RTX 4060 laptops.