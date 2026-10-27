ASUS ROG Xbox Ally models get AMD FSR 4.1 upscaling
Technology
Big news for handheld gamers: the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X and Xbox Ally X20 are getting a serious upgrade thanks to AMD's latest update.
With FSR 4.1 upscaling, tech that was first made for Radeon RX 9000 GPUs, these handhelds can now deliver better graphics and smoother gameplay in hits like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.
Armoury Crate SE enables FSR 4.1
You can grab the update easily using the Armoury Crate SE app to install the AMD Radeon Graphics Driver update that enables FSR 4.1 in supported games (though not every title is covered yet).
AMD is still ironing out some frame pacing issues, and for now, Lenovo Legion Go 2 is an example of a device that may require manual driver installation, but this gives Xbox Ally handhelds a real edge as top choices for gaming on the go.