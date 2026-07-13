Attic aluminum foil can cut summer heat 10% to 53%
Technology
Looking for a cheap way to keep your room cooler?
Turns out, lining your attic with a layer of aluminum foil can actually reflect away a lot of summer heat: one study found it can cut down the heat coming in by 10% to 53%.
That means less work for your air conditioner and more money in your pocket.
Install attic foil shiny side out
Aluminum foil works best when installed shiny side out, facing an air gap, as recommended by energy experts.
It's especially helpful if your attic doesn't have much insulation already.
While it won't help in winter or replace regular insulation, you can install it yourself.
Just make sure to keep it clean and properly placed for maximum results.