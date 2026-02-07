Aule Space raises $2 million to build satellite jetpacks
Aule Space, a young startup founded by Jay Panchal, Nithyaa Giri, and Hrishit Tambi, just scored $2 million in pre-seed funding led by pi Ventures.
With support from industry veterans Eash Sundaram and Arvind Lakshmikumar, the team plans to grow its engineering crew and set up test facilities for satellites launching in 2027.
Aule is going after the $100 billion geo satellite market
Aule is designing satellites that can attach and provide propulsion, attitude, and orbit control in space using non-cooperative docking—a method that lets them connect with most existing GEO satellites.
These jetpack add-ons help satellites stay on track for up to six more years.
The company is eyeing a piece of the massive $100 billion GEO satellite market.
Aule's vision goes beyond just satellites
Looking ahead, Aule wants to create a robotic workforce for space—think robots checking on satellites or cleaning up debris.
Their upcoming demo missions will validate RPOD/docking and the jetpack's ability to provide propulsion/station-keeping and could help make space operations much more sustainable.