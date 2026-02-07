AWS CEO says space-based data centers are 'far from that'
AWS boss Matt Garman isn't buying the hype around space-based data centers.
Speaking at the Cisco AI Summit, he called the idea "pretty far from that," mainly because launching heavy servers into orbit is super expensive and there just aren't enough rockets for it right now.
Garman's take clashes with Elon Musk's push for off-world data
Garman pointed out that server racks are heavy and space doesn't exactly have buildings to house them.
His take clashes with Elon Musk's push for off-world data centers to power AI, and Google's Project Suncatcher, which plans to test solar-powered satellite racks in 2027.
Garman is AWS CEO after nearly 20 years at Amazon and now oversees more than 900 data centers worldwide.