Are AWS and Cloudflare facing an outage?

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Cloudflare have been hit by service disruptions, according to user reports. Downdetector, an outage tracking website, noted that over 1,100 US users reported problems with AWS since 8:20pm EST yesterday night (6:50am IST today). However, Amazon denied the claims in a post on X . "AWS services are operating normally today," it said.

Official statement 'Inaccurate speculation on social media' Responding to Downdetector's post, Amazon clarified that "an event elsewhere on the internet has prompted some inaccurate speculation on social media." The company also emphasized that the only reliable source for real-time information about its services is the #AWS Health Dashboard. This clarification comes after a similar incident in January when users had reported AWS issues but Amazon had denied any service disruption.

Historical context Outage incidents in the past The recent report of an AWS outage comes just a day after global user reports of similar issues. In October 2025, a major AWS outage had impacted several popular platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Perplexity AI, and Snapchat. Other services like Roblox, McDonald's, Coinbase, Canva, and Goodreads were also affected by the disruption.

