Axiom Space readies AxEMU suit for ISS or Artemis 3

AxEMU built under $228.5 million NASA contract

This AxEMU suit is actually the first moonwalking upgrade since the Apollo days, built under a $228.5 million deal with NASA.

Astronauts and engineers have already been running practice missions in it, making sure everything works before Artemis 3 (set for mid-2027).

Axiom and NASA are working closely so the suit is ready in time, and if all goes well, it will play a key role in getting humans back on the moon.