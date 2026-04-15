Axiom Space readies AxEMU suit for ISS or Artemis 3
Axiom Space is almost ready to try out its new AxEMU spacesuit: think of it as the next-generation suit for astronauts heading back to the moon.
The company is almost finished with the design review and plans to test the suit either on the International Space Station or during NASA's Artemis 3 mission, depending on how NASA's schedule shakes out.
AxEMU built under $228.5 million NASA contract
This AxEMU suit is actually the first moonwalking upgrade since the Apollo days, built under a $228.5 million deal with NASA.
Astronauts and engineers have already been running practice missions in it, making sure everything works before Artemis 3 (set for mid-2027).
Axiom and NASA are working closely so the suit is ready in time, and if all goes well, it will play a key role in getting humans back on the moon.