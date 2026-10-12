Bay Area startup Tavus's Griffin convinced 48% in simulated interviews
Griffin, a new AI from Bay Area startup Tavus, just pulled off something wild: it convinced 48% of people in a simulated interview that they were talking to a real person.
Even those who guessed wrong felt pretty sure about their choice (79% confident), and the ones who spotted the AI were not far behind (81%).
Basically, Griffin is getting really close to passing the Turing Test, the classic benchmark for human-like AI.
Griffin creates live avatars for education
Griffin can turn a single photo into real-time video with super realistic facial expressions and gestures.
Tavus CEO and co-founder Hassaan Raza says these details are key for natural nonverbal communication.
In demos, Griffin smoothly guided someone through solving a Rubik's Cube, even handling interruptions without missing a beat.
The plan? Tavus says avatars like this could have applications in education, including schools, and could help students with their studies or act as virtual tutors.