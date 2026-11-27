Beats Solo 4 $99 on Amazon for Black Friday deal
Beats Solo 4 headphones are now just $99 on Amazon for Black Friday, down from $199.
The deal covers all colors, so whether you like Slate Blue, Cloud Pink, or Matte Black, you're set.
If you've been eyeing a solid pair of wireless headphones for music or calls, this is a sweet time to grab them.
Long battery, ultraplush cushions, versatile connectivity
Solo 4s offer up to 50 hours of battery life and super comfy UltraPlush cushions for long listening sessions.
You get that punchy Beats sound plus handy features like Fast Fuel (5 hours of playback from a quick 10-minute charge).
They work smoothly with both iOS and Android, support wired and wireless listening, and even let you plug in with USB-C or a classic headphone jack, making them flexible for pretty much any setup.