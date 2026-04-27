Ben Horwitz launched Sinceerly Chrome extension adding typos to emails
Technology
Tired of emails that sound like they were written by robots?
Sinceerly, a Chrome extension launched by Ben Horwitz, intentionally adds typos to your emails to make them feel more real and relatable.
It's all about bringing back that human touch to digital conversations.
Sinceerly offers 3 modes $4.99 monthly
Sinceerly lets you pick from three modes: "Subtle" for small mistakes, "Human" for a chill, conversational feel, and "CEO" for those short, lowercase replies.
You get three free Gmail rewrites before hitting a paid plan at $4.99 per month.
Horwitz, who says he used to stress over perfect emails, calls it "the anti-Grammarly," hoping to make online communication less stiff and more genuine.