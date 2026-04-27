Ben Horwitz launched Sinceerly Chrome extension adding typos to emails

Sinceerly offers 3 modes $4.99 monthly

Sinceerly lets you pick from three modes: "Subtle" for small mistakes, "Human" for a chill, conversational feel, and "CEO" for those short, lowercase replies.

You get three free Gmail rewrites before hitting a paid plan at $4.99 per month.

Horwitz, who says he used to stress over perfect emails, calls it "the anti-Grammarly," hoping to make online communication less stiff and more genuine.