Bengaluru-based Gnani AI launches Timbre v3.0 with expressive controls
Technology
Gnani AI, a Bengaluru-based company, just rolled out Timbre v3.0, its latest text-to-speech model.
This update lets you tweak how the AI talks, with controls for pace, pauses, and expression.
It's built for real-world use in industries like finance, healthcare, and telecom where having natural-sounding voices can really make a difference.
Timbre v3.0 supports 9 Indian languages
Timbre v3.0 supports nine Indian languages and Indian-accented English, so it works for everything from payment reminders to audiobooks.
You can even tell it when to whisper or pause using audio tags or short instructions in the text, or let it figure out the right vibe itself.
It's quick too: audio starts in under 200 milliseconds and keeps your chosen voice style consistent across different languages.