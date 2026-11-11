Bengaluru Police roll out Voice AI-112, gather over 150,000 responses
Bengaluru Police just rolled out an AI-powered voice platform to check how well their 112 emergency helpline is working.
In just three months, they've gathered feedback from over 150,000 people, way faster than the old manual method.
The new Voice AI-112 system chats with callers in several Indian languages, making it easier for more people to share their experiences and helping the police spot where they can do better.
Seemant Kumar Singh on emergency services
Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh says this tech upgrade is all about making emergency services more effective for Bengaluru.
It's part of an effort to improve how the police respond and make sure citizens feel heard and supported.