Bengaluru startup Scrub Robotics tests SCRUB V2 at Kengeri Lake

A Bengaluru startup Scrub Robotics has come up with SCRUB V2, a smart robot designed to clean lakes by scooping up floating trash as it moves.

Unlike typical machines, it skips the conveyor belt and uses a clever forward-and-reverse system that could reduce energy use and maintenance needs.

During a recent test at Kengeri Lake, SCRUB V2 handled sludge and debris smoothly, with stable telemetry at 100m range.