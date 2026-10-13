Bengaluru startup Scrub Robotics tests SCRUB V2 at Kengeri Lake
Technology
A Bengaluru startup Scrub Robotics has come up with SCRUB V2, a smart robot designed to clean lakes by scooping up floating trash as it moves.
Unlike typical machines, it skips the conveyor belt and uses a clever forward-and-reverse system that could reduce energy use and maintenance needs.
During a recent test at Kengeri Lake, SCRUB V2 handled sludge and debris smoothly, with stable telemetry at 100m range.
Scrub Robotics aims Bengaluru water cleanup
Incubated at R.V. College of Engineering, Scrub Robotics had earlier built SCRUB V1 with help from city officials.
Now they're hoping to turn their prototypes into real solutions for Bengaluru's polluted water bodies: think robots that monitor water quality or catch waste before it spreads.