Bengaluru's BQP uses quantum-inspired software to solve industry problems

India's quantum tech scene is buzzing, but it's software and simulations that are making the biggest impact right now.

Bengaluru startup BQP has already worked with more than 20 global clients (think aerospace, automotive, and energy) using quantum-inspired tools to solve real-world problems.

As CEO Abhishek Chopra puts it, "The ecosystem's focus remains heavily skewed toward hardware development, whereas software, algorithms and applications will be the critical near-term drivers of the quantum economy."