Bengaluru's BQP uses quantum-inspired software to solve industry problems
India's quantum tech scene is buzzing, but it's software and simulations that are making the biggest impact right now.
Bengaluru startup BQP has already worked with more than 20 global clients (think aerospace, automotive, and energy) using quantum-inspired tools to solve real-world problems.
As CEO Abhishek Chopra puts it, "The ecosystem's focus remains heavily skewed toward hardware development, whereas software, algorithms and applications will be the critical near-term drivers of the quantum economy."
Nasscom's Kalyan Mangalapalli cites strengths, imports
India stands out in areas like cryptography and quantum cloud services, according to Nasscom's Kalyan Mangalapalli.
But there's a catch: we still depend on imports for key parts like processors and cryogenics.
Plus, meaningful recurring revenues are emerging primarily from overseas markets, since local adoption is slow.
Kalyan Mangalapalli says government-backed pilot projects could help boost demand at home.