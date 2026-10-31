Bengaluru's Pranos Fusion builds PRAGYA, targets PRANIK design by 2027
Pranos Fusion, a Bengaluru-based company, is making real progress in India's race for clean fusion energy.
They have built PRAGYA, a small tokamak to test plasma control, and are aiming to finish designing PRANIK, the country's first private fusion reactor, by 2027.
Co-founder and CEO Shaurya Kaushal says these steps are laying the foundation for future fusion-powered electricity, even if that is still a way off.
Pranos Fusion develops JENGA and MAGGA
Backed by $7.2 million from investors like Ankur Capital, Pranos Fusion is all in on fusion tech that doesn't need radioactive material like uranium.
They are using platforms like JENGA for simulations and MAGGA for developing advanced magnets to make their reactors more affordable.
Shaurya Kaushal, co-founder and CEO of Pranos Fusion, in an email, said the company is structured in a way its technology generates value before a power plant exists.
It has two platforms, JENGA, simulation, design and control software that works as a digital twin of the machine, and MAGGA, its HTS magnet program.