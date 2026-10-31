Bengaluru's Pranos Fusion builds PRAGYA, targets PRANIK design by 2027

Backed by $7.2 million from investors like Ankur Capital, Pranos Fusion is all in on fusion tech that doesn't need radioactive material like uranium.

They are using platforms like JENGA for simulations and MAGGA for developing advanced magnets to make their reactors more affordable.

Shaurya Kaushal, co-founder and CEO of Pranos Fusion, in an email, said the company is structured in a way its technology generates value before a power plant exists.

It has two platforms, JENGA, simulation, design and control software that works as a digital twin of the machine, and MAGGA, its HTS magnet program.