Top 5 action cameras under Rs. 20,000

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 08, 2022

Best action cameras in India under Rs. 20,000

With the rise in content creation, action cameras are seeing increased demand. These compact and rugged digital cameras are solid replacements for bulky DSLR cameras. They provide a truck load of features along with high-quality video and audio recording capabilities. If you are looking for an action camera under Rs. 20,000, these picks are worth checking out.

Product #1 AKASO EK7000: Priced at Rs. 10,336

The AKASO EK7000 is one of the most budget-friendly action cameras available in the market with good specifications. This device is equipped with a 12MP shooter, a 2.0-inch LCD display, and a 1,050mAh battery. It also provides 30m water resistance. The camera can shoot 4K videos at 25fps and its 170-degree wide-angle lens allows you to add more perspective in your shots.

Product #2 Kodak PIXPRO SP360: Priced at Rs. 13,218

Kodak has been in the game for more than a century. It is a popular brand for cameras. The brand's PIXPRO SP360 model is an affordable action camera that comes with a compact and rugged design, a 16MP lens, a 1.0-inch LCD display, and 10m water resistance. It offers a remote viewfinder feature and can shoot 360-degree videos at 1080p resolution.

Product #3 COOAU CU-SPC06: Priced at Rs. 15,436

The COOAU CU-SPC06 is a high-quality action camera available at a good price on Amazon. The device features a 20MP sensor, a 2.0-inch touch display, 40m water resistance, and packs a 1,200mAh battery. It shoots in 4K resolution and can create amazing time-lapse videos. It also offers an anti-shake build and a high-fidelity microphone. The camera comes with several accessories in the box.

Product #4 GoPro Hero 7: Priced at Rs. 19,499

GoPro is the reason behind the existence of action cameras in the first place. The brand's Hero 7 packs a rugged and waterproof body with a 10MP sensor and a 2-inch touch display. The device shoots 4K videos at 30fps and comes with a Video Stabilization feature for stabilized shots. It also features photo orientation mode and 2x slo-mo function, among others.

Product #5 SJCAM SJ10 Pro: Priced at Rs. 19,799

If you want a great value-for-money deal, you need to go for the SJCAM SJ10 Pro action camera. The device comes with a 12MP snapper, a 2.33-inch 4K touch display, 10m water-resistant body, and a long-lasting 1,300mAh battery. It can shoot 4K videos at 60fps and comes with super smooth gyro stabilization. You can get clean images even with 8X digital zoom.