Best Buy drops LG 77-inch Class B5 OLED to $1,499.99
Technology
Best Buy just cut the price of LG's massive 77-inch Class B5 Series OLED 4K Smart TV by $1,500.
Now at $1,499.99 (down from $2,999.99), it's a rare chance to grab a seriously high-end screen without breaking the bank.
Alpha 8 Gen2 4K OLED 120Hz
The B5 Series isn't just big: it packs a stunning 4K OLED display powered by LG's Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 for sharp visuals and smooth motion.
You get features like G-Sync and FreeSync for gaming, a fast 120Hz refresh rate, and four HDMI ports for all your devices.
webOS with over 300 LG channels
Running on webOS, this TV gives you over 300 free LG channels and quick access to Netflix and Prime Video.
With built-in Alexa and support for Google and Apple smart platforms, it easily fits into your home setup, no extra hassle needed.