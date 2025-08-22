Next Article
Best Buy's Pixel 10 Pro fold deal is hard to beat
Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold is now up for pre-order, dropping in October 2025.
Best Buy has a standout offer: with an eligible trade-in, you can snag it for $1,039 (down from $1,799), plus get a $350 gift card—bringing your effective cost to under $700.
Why you should grab the foldable from Best Buy
This foldable is powered by the new Tensor G5 chip and boasts an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. It's also super slim thanks to upgrades in the hinge and display glass.
While Amazon lists it at $1,749 with just a $300 gift card, Best Buy's combo of discounts and perks makes their deal hard to beat if you're eyeing a new foldable this year.