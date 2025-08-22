Next Article
iOS 26 will let you autofill codes from any app
Apple is rolling out iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe next month, making it way easier to autofill those annoying verification codes.
Until now, this handy feature only worked with Apple's own Messages and Mail apps—but soon, you'll be able to grab SMS codes from third-party chat apps and auto-fill email codes in services like Gmail.
Smoother logins across the board
If you use two-factor authentication (2FA) a lot, this update means less copy-pasting and fewer interruptions—whether you're on your iPhone or Mac.
Plus, autofill will finally work with browsers like Chrome and Firefox on Macs, not just Safari.
It's all about smoother logins and keeping things secure without the hassle—classic Apple move!