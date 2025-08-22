iOS 26 will let you autofill codes from any app Technology Aug 22, 2025

Apple is rolling out iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe next month, making it way easier to autofill those annoying verification codes.

Until now, this handy feature only worked with Apple's own Messages and Mail apps—but soon, you'll be able to grab SMS codes from third-party chat apps and auto-fill email codes in services like Gmail.