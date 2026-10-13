Bhashini's Shrutlekh enables multilingual communication at Mussoorie civil service training
Technology
Bhashini, India's real-time multilingual AI, is helping civil servants from countries like Peru, Cambodia, and Spain communicate smoothly at a big training program in Mussoorie (October 12-23, 2026).
Thanks to its Shrutlekh system, delegates can chat in English or Spanish and still understand each other instantly.
Bhashini functions across 2,353 public platforms
This isn't just about cool tech. Bhashini supports 36 Indian languages (plus 35 international ones) and functions across 2,353 public platforms, including more than 800 official government portals.
By breaking language barriers at events like this, it's helping governments learn from each other and making digital public services much more accessible for everyone.
It's a solid step toward global teamwork through Indian innovation.