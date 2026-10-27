Bill Gates describes 20-year transition to potential abundance, warns workers
Technology
Bill Gates described a roughly 20-year transition toward a potential period of abundance, possibly making life a lot more affordable as robots and smart tech drive down costs everywhere from health care to construction.
But he is also warning that the next 20 years could be rough for workers, with big changes to jobs and incomes as industries adapt.
Microsoft offered 60,000 voluntary exit packages
Microsoft recently offered voluntary exit packages to around 60,000 workers, a sign of how uncertain the job market could get as automation grows.
He stressed that while AI brings exciting opportunities, we will need smart strategies and support systems so people are not left behind during this major transition.