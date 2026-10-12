Bill Gates says AI needs safeguards like planes and medicines
Technology
Bill Gates thinks artificial intelligence needs real rules, just like cars and medicines do.
In a recent post, he said we should have safeguards in place to get the best out of AI while keeping people safe.
As he put it, "Just as we regulate planes, cars, and medicines, we need safeguards that help us realize AI's incredible potential while reducing the risks."
Gates: AI rules not enough
Gates admits regulation won't solve everything, but says it's crucial for stopping bad actors from misusing AI.
He also pointed out that we're "not where we need to be yet," urging more attention on this issue.
His take lines up with Microsoft leaders and tech experts who are pushing for stronger global safety rules as AI becomes more powerful and potentially risky.