Bill Gates warns AI could enable major hacks next year
Technology
Bill Gates is sounding the alarm about AI, saying in a CNN interview that cybercriminals could start using advanced AI to pull off major hacks within the next year.
He's not worried about robots taking over: his main concern is bad actors targeting businesses and financial systems using smarter, more powerful AI tools.
Bill Gates urges governments regulate AI
Gates thinks current safety measures just aren't enough.
He's calling for governments to regulate AI like they do with other risky tech, since criminals have plenty of reasons to use it for extortion or market manipulation.
His advice? Companies should seriously step up their cybersecurity game before these threats get even more advanced.