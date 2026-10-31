Binance hacked for $6.3 billion reportedly by North Korea's TraderTraitor

TraderTraitor tricked employees with fake job offers and hijacked transaction approvals to pull off the theft, a move similar to their $1.5 billion Bybit hack last year.

While US officials haven't officially blamed North Korea yet, stablecoin issuers such as Tether and Circle are freezing assets where possible, and promises customers will get their money back from company reserves.

The breach has everyone talking about stronger security and why spotting sketchy job offers really matters in crypto right now.