Binance hacked for $6.3 billion reportedly by North Korea's TraderTraitor
Binance, one of the world's biggest crypto exchanges, just got hit by a massive $6.3 billion hack, reportedly pulled off by North Korea's TraderTraitor group in only 20 minutes.
Blockchain experts say the crew started prepping at least 36 hours before, using Tornado Cash to cover their tracks.
TraderTraitor used fake job offers
TraderTraitor tricked employees with fake job offers and hijacked transaction approvals to pull off the theft, a move similar to their $1.5 billion Bybit hack last year.
While US officials haven't officially blamed North Korea yet, stablecoin issuers such as Tether and Circle are freezing assets where possible, and promises customers will get their money back from company reserves.
The breach has everyone talking about stronger security and why spotting sketchy job offers really matters in crypto right now.