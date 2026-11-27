Binance publishes 'Know Your Agent' framework for AI financial agents
Binance published "Know Your Agent," a fresh framework to keep AI agents in check when handling money.
Think of it as an upgrade to the usual 'Know Your Customer' rules, but for bots.
Written by Steven McWhirter, Global Head of Policy, and Diego Montes Serralde, Global Policy Manager, with expert contribution from Tanveer Kalooji, Regional Head of Compliance MEASAT at Binance, this five-layer system is all about making sure AI agents are properly identified, verified, and managed.
Traceable AI actions, humans approve decisions
With "Know Your Agent," AI can handle routine tasks like tracking funds or analyzing transactions on its own, but big decisions still need a human's approval.
This setup means every material action is traceable, reducing the risk of rogue bots and keeping things audit-friendly.
Binance says this approach lines up with the World Economic Forum, the UK's Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum, FATF's 2026 work, Singapore's SAFR, the Bank of England, and the UK Financial Services AI Adoption Plan.