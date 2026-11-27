Binance published "Know Your Agent," a fresh framework to keep AI agents in check when handling money.

Think of it as an upgrade to the usual 'Know Your Customer' rules, but for bots.

Written by Steven McWhirter, Global Head of Policy, and Diego Montes Serralde, Global Policy Manager, with expert contribution from Tanveer Kalooji, Regional Head of Compliance MEASAT at Binance, this five-layer system is all about making sure AI agents are properly identified, verified, and managed.