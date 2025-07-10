Bioconcrete inspired by ancient fossils captures more carbon
Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania have come up with a bioconcrete that soaks up 142% more CO2 than regular concrete—pretty huge, considering concrete is responsible for about 8% of global carbon emissions.
Inspired by the fossilized architecture of microscopic algae, specifically diatoms, this material uses less cement but doesn't lose its strength, making it a promising step toward eco-friendly construction.
Hope to scale it up for real-world use soon
This bioconcrete blends Portland cement, fine sand, and silica fume into a paste that can be 3D printed into strong lattice shapes.
It uses 68% less material and still keeps 90% of the strength of standard concrete, while capturing even more CO2.
The team hopes to scale it up for real-world use soon—think building facades or panels—potentially making future cities much more climate-friendly.