Bioconcrete inspired by ancient fossils captures more carbon

Hope to scale it up for real-world use soon

This bioconcrete blends Portland cement, fine sand, and silica fume into a paste that can be 3D printed into strong lattice shapes.

It uses 68% less material and still keeps 90% of the strength of standard concrete, while capturing even more CO2.

The team hopes to scale it up for real-world use soon—think building facades or panels—potentially making future cities much more climate-friendly.