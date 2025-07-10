MIT engineers develop life-saving implant for diabetics

MIT researchers have built a coin-sized implant that automatically gives diabetics a dose of glucagon when their blood sugar drops too low—no need for anyone to step in. The device is only 2gm and about as big as a quarter, designed to work quietly in the background.

How the device works Inside, there's a 3D-printed reservoir with powdered glucagon (the hormone that helps boost blood sugar).

A special metal seal heats up when triggered by an antenna, popping open just enough to release the medicine straight into your bloodstream.

Could be life-changing for people In mouse tests, the implant brought blood sugar back to normal within 10 minutes—even after weeks inside the body.

It could be life-changing for people who can't self-inject during emergencies or sometimes forget their meds.