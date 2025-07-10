MIT engineers develop life-saving implant for diabetics
MIT researchers have built a coin-sized implant that automatically gives diabetics a dose of glucagon when their blood sugar drops too low—no need for anyone to step in.
The device is only 2gm and about as big as a quarter, designed to work quietly in the background.
How the device works
Inside, there's a 3D-printed reservoir with powdered glucagon (the hormone that helps boost blood sugar).
A special metal seal heats up when triggered by an antenna, popping open just enough to release the medicine straight into your bloodstream.
Could be life-changing for people
In mouse tests, the implant brought blood sugar back to normal within 10 minutes—even after weeks inside the body.
It could be life-changing for people who can't self-inject during emergencies or sometimes forget their meds.
Device can be activated remotely
MIT wants to make sure the device lasts for years and plans human trials within three years.
The best part: it can be activated remotely or by continuous glucose monitors, so help is always just a signal away.