Japan shatters internet speed record
Japanese researchers have hit a new world record for internet speed—1.02 petabits per second across 1,800+ kilometers.
This achievement is as wild as it sounds.
Download all of Netflix in 1 2nd
Picture this: you could download all of Netflix 30 times in one second or stream 10 million ultra-HD videos at once.
Even Steam's entire game library would be yours in under 10 seconds.
The secret? A special 19-core optical fiber that works with current networks.
Next-level broadband and supercharged undersea cables
This breakthrough isn't just about bragging rights—it could shape the future of how we share data globally.
Think next-level broadband and supercharged undersea cables, ready for our ever-growing appetite for streaming, gaming, and connecting worldwide.