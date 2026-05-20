Bjarne Stroustrup says AI-generated code is bloated, buggy, insecure
Technology
Bjarne Stroustrup, the mind behind C++, isn't impressed with how AI writes code.
He says AI-generated code creates "bloated" programs that are buggy, less secure, and use up more memory than necessary.
Unlike human-written code, AI-generated code keeps changing in unpredictable ways, making it tough for developers to check and fix issues.
Senior developers retiring over AI-generated code
Stroustrup points out that some senior developers are starting to retire because they're tired of constantly validating unpredictable AI code.
Meanwhile, big tech companies like Meta and Amazon keep pushing these tools: Anthropic says Claude writes almost 90% of its code.
Still, experts like Stroustrup aren't convinced that AI is ready to handle the most critical coding jobs just yet.