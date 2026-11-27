Black Friday brings deep discounts on Galaxy Z Fold 8
Black Friday is here and the tech deals are honestly hard to ignore.
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 is seeing huge price drops: think up to $450 off, and for some, even up to $900 in savings.
Over on Amazon, you can snag $100 off Echo smart displays or save $115 if you've been eyeing the Pixel Watch 5.
Pixel 11, Fire TV, Anker deals
Google's Pixel 11 series is discounted by up to $400, making it a solid time to upgrade if you've been waiting.
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K has hit its lowest price ever at just $20.
Plus, Anker charging gear is discounted by up to 50%, so it might be a good moment to grab those essentials without breaking the bank.