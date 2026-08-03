Black hole Swift J1727.8-1613 ejected material during bright X-ray outburst
Technology
Turns out black holes aren't the "bottomless pits" we thought: they don't just gobble up everything nearby.
After watching a wild outburst from Swift J1727.8-1613 (about 8,800 light-years away), scientists saw it briefly become one of the brightest X-ray spots in our sky and noticed it was actually ejecting a ton of material.
Study shows black holes expel matter
Published July 29, 2026, this study reveals that black holes continue to push out matter long after they stop actively feeding.
Lead researcher Noel Castro Segura explained, "Matter falls in, the system processes it, and a surprising amount is expelled again."
This challenges what we've always assumed about black holes.