These black holes were formed when stars didn't go supernova
What's the story
Astronomers have discovered a population of black holes that may have been created when massive stars didn't go supernova. The finding comes from gravitational wave data collected by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) and its detector partners, Virgo and KAGRA. This challenges the conventional understanding of black hole formation, which typically involves massive stars exhausting their nuclear fusion fuel and undergoing a core collapse resulting in a supernova explosion.
Discovery
Hypothesis is based on over 300 black hole collisions
The research team behind the study argues that some massive stars end their life cycle quietly, without a supernova explosion.
These so-called "failed supernovas" could also be responsible for creating black holes.
The hypothesis is based on over 300 black hole collisions detected by LIGO-Virgo-KAGRA since they first picked up ripples in space from these distant events in 2015.
Origin theory
Merging black holes
Katerina Chatziioannou, a member of the LIGO team from Caltech, said most merging black holes in the universe are about 10 times the mass of our Sun.
She added that their data suggests this group of black holes could share a common origin as a distinct subpopulation that failed to go supernova.
This finding connects gravitational-wave data with underlying astrophysics, researchers are trying to unravel.
Mass analysis
Failed supernova theory gets support from data
The team led by Chatziioannou examined gravitational wave data to support the failed supernova theory.
They studied the mass distribution of 257 black hole mergers detected by the LIGO-Virgo-KAGRA network over a decade.
The study revealed a peak of 10-solar-mass black holes accounting for 75% of the total sample and an absence of black holes with masses 12 to 16 times that of our Sun.
Spin analysis
Spin rates reveal a common origin
The researchers also studied the spin rates of black holes in mergers, a telltale sign of their formation.
This revealed that 10-solar-mass black holes seemed to have a distinct range of spin speeds.
The finding suggests a common origin, possibly the implosion of a massive star without a supernova explosion.