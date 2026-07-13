Blue Origin aims to resume New Glenn flights by 2026
Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos's space company, is hoping to get its New Glenn rocket flying again by the end of 2026.
The rocket blew up during a test in May, wrecking important launch equipment at Cape Canaveral.
Instead of rebuilding everything the old way, Blue Origin is switching to a new horizontal-vertical hybrid approach that should help speed things up.
Artemis needs Blue Origin lander
This setback is a big deal for NASA's Artemis program, which needs Blue Origin's Mk 1 lunar lander, especially since SpaceX's Starship has hit delays.
Blue Origin's CEO Dave Limp says they're determined to bounce back and hit their targets.
NASA chief Jared Isaacman is staying positive too, calling New Glenn "Plan A" for getting Artemis gear to the Moon soon, even if experts say it won't be easy.