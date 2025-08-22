Blue Origin, Anduril get US Air Force's Rocket Cargo contracts

Blue Origin and Anduril's approach

Blue Origin will look into how to send materials point-to-point using their Florida facility, while Anduril is studying special reentry systems and heat-protected containers for heavy payloads (think 5-10 tons).

If these studies work out, we might see lightning-fast supply drops anywhere in the world, kind of like airlines but with rockets.

It's a big step toward making orbital delivery part of everyday military logistics.