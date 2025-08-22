Blue Origin, Anduril get US Air Force's Rocket Cargo contracts
Blue Origin and Anduril just landed contracts from the US Air Force to explore how military cargo could potentially be delivered from orbit—a move that could totally change how supplies reach remote spots.
This is all part of the Air Force's Rocket Cargo program, aiming to make "delivery as a service" from space a real thing.
Blue Origin and Anduril's approach
Blue Origin will look into how to send materials point-to-point using their Florida facility, while Anduril is studying special reentry systems and heat-protected containers for heavy payloads (think 5-10 tons).
If these studies work out, we might see lightning-fast supply drops anywhere in the world, kind of like airlines but with rockets.
It's a big step toward making orbital delivery part of everyday military logistics.