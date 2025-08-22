Next Article
Xbox app on Windows 11 now lets you launch other apps
Microsoft is rolling out a "My apps" feature in the Xbox app for Windows 11, making it way easier for PC gamers to open third-party apps—like Chrome or Battle.net—right from their gaming library.
No more digging through the Microsoft Store; everything's in one spot, which should make life simpler, especially if you're using handhelds like the ROG Ally.
Update aims to unify PC gaming experience
According to Xbox product manager Devin Dhaliwal, this update is all about unifying your PC gaming experience and cutting down on clunky navigation.
The feature's still in beta with just a few supported apps for now, but Microsoft plans to expand it over time as part of their bigger push to blend Xbox and Windows for gamers.