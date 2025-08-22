SpaceX's Starship rocket set for test flight on August 24

SpaceX has fixed the fuel tank and propellant issues that caused explosions during previous flights in May and June. For this test, they're using upgraded hardware and will try out new procedures to mimic future payloads.

NASA's Artemis mission

This launch isn't just about bragging rights—it's crucial for NASA's Artemis 3 Moon mission set for 2027.

The last test marked the first time they reused a Super Heavy booster, which fits Elon Musk's dream of making space travel fully reusable.

If things go well Sunday, it could speed up plans for a Mars mission as soon as 2026.