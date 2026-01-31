Blue Origin pauses space tourism to focus on moon missions
Technology
Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos's space company, is putting its New Shepard suborbital flights on hold for at least two years.
Instead of sending tourists and experiments just past the edge of space, they're doubling down on building tech for NASA's Artemis mission—think long-term human life on the moon.
New Shepard has already flown 98 people and over 200 science projects to date, but now Blue Origin wants to help make lunar living a reality.
They were awarded a $3.4 billion NASA contract and are preparing New Glenn for a future launch.
So if you were hoping for a quick joyride to space, you'll have to wait—but it's all part of aiming higher.