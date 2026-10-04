Blue Origin unveils 20-meter power tower for upcoming Moon base
Blue Origin just showed off its Power Tower, a 20-meter-tall solar array that is designed to provide more than 10 kilowatts of power for an upcoming base on the moon.
The company even dropped an animation on social media, giving us a peek at how the tower might land and unfold at the Moon's south pole to help power an upcoming lunar base.
July test shows power tower modularity
Tested this July, the Power Tower's modular design means it can be linked up with others to build a bigger energy network on the Moon.
It's based on tech from Honeybee Robotics and LAMPS was tested at NASA's Johnson Space Center in 2024.
Blue Origin likely envisions the solar tower as part of NASA's planned moon base, which hopes to have the moon base up and running by 2032, so yes, we're one step closer to living (and working) on the Moon!