Blue Origin's Endurance MK1 lunar lander survives NASA vacuum test
Technology
Blue Origin's Endurance MK1 lunar lander just survived a major vacuum test at NASA's Johnson Space Center, proving it can handle the harsh conditions of space.
This brings the lander one step closer to its Moon mission planned for later this year.
Endurance MK1 will deliver 2 experiments
Endurance MK1 will deliver two science experiments to the Moon's south pole, one to study how rocket plumes interact with the lunar surface, and another to help track locations from orbit.
The mission is part of NASA's push for new Moon tech, and will help shape future crewed missions as part of the Artemis program.