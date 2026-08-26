Bluesky raises video limit to 10 minutes and 300MB files
Bluesky just rolled out a big video upgrade: Now you can upload videos up to 10 minutes long, way up from the old three-minute limit.
Upload speeds are also faster (2 to 3 times), and you can share files up to 300MB.
This makes it easier for creators and users to post longer, more engaging content without waiting around.
Bluesky update spans at protocol apps
The new feature works across other apps running on the AT Protocol that underpins Bluesky, such as Bluescreen, Reelo, and Skylight.
It puts Bluesky on par with TikTok's 10-minute uploads, while Threads allows five minutes and X lets free users upload 140-second videos.
The update comes as Bluesky is attempting to increase its active user base after seeing its active user base drop by over 25% in the past year, so longer videos might just help keep things fresh and relevant.