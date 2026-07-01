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BMW now uses autonomous humanoid robots to build its cars
BMW's Spartanburg plant is now home to Figure 03

BMW now uses autonomous humanoid robots to build its cars

By Mudit Dube
Jul 01, 2026
02:05 pm
What's the story

BMW has started using humanoid robots in its Spartanburg facility in the US. The German carmaker recently demonstrated a fleet of humanoids from Figure AI, which are now ready to perform human-like tasks. A video shared by both companies shows four Figure 03 humanoids standing on the factory floor at BMW's Spartanburg plant.

Robotic capabilities

The robot can work autonomously

The video shows one of the humanoids moving like a human, pulling a trolley and sorting different components from unsorted containers into it. After completing its task, the Figure 03 robot returns to its charging station. According to Figure AI, this entire process is done without any human control. The machines are powered by Helix 02, their proprietary system that controls hands, arms, torso, and feet.

Enhanced functionality

Figure 02 helped BMW assemble 30,000 X3s in 10 months

The Figure 03 robots can adjust parts while stepping and repositioning their bodies. This is an improvement over the previous model, the Figure 02, which helped assemble around 30,000 BMW X3 vehicles in a span of 10 months in 2025. The Figure 03 robots can also switch between precise picking and placement of thin, individual parts. The Figure 02 was used for tasks like inserting sheet-metal parts for welding in the body shop.

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