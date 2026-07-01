BMW now uses autonomous humanoid robots to build its cars
What's the story
BMW has started using humanoid robots in its Spartanburg facility in the US. The German carmaker recently demonstrated a fleet of humanoids from Figure AI, which are now ready to perform human-like tasks. A video shared by both companies shows four Figure 03 humanoids standing on the factory floor at BMW's Spartanburg plant.
Robotic capabilities
The robot can work autonomously
The video shows one of the humanoids moving like a human, pulling a trolley and sorting different components from unsorted containers into it. After completing its task, the Figure 03 robot returns to its charging station. According to Figure AI, this entire process is done without any human control. The machines are powered by Helix 02, their proprietary system that controls hands, arms, torso, and feet.
Enhanced functionality
Figure 02 helped BMW assemble 30,000 X3s in 10 months
The Figure 03 robots can adjust parts while stepping and repositioning their bodies. This is an improvement over the previous model, the Figure 02, which helped assemble around 30,000 BMW X3 vehicles in a span of 10 months in 2025. The Figure 03 robots can also switch between precise picking and placement of thin, individual parts. The Figure 02 was used for tasks like inserting sheet-metal parts for welding in the body shop.