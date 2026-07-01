BMW now uses autonomous humanoid robots to build its cars

Enhanced functionality

Figure 02 helped BMW assemble 30,000 X3s in 10 months

The Figure 03 robots can adjust parts while stepping and repositioning their bodies. This is an improvement over the previous model, the Figure 02, which helped assemble around 30,000 BMW X3 vehicles in a span of 10 months in 2025. The Figure 03 robots can also switch between precise picking and placement of thin, individual parts. The Figure 02 was used for tasks like inserting sheet-metal parts for welding in the body shop.