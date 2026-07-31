Boeing's Starliner nears ISS cargo mission, crewed test possible 2027
After being grounded since its troubled 2024 flight, Boeing's Starliner spacecraft is nearly set for another shot.
CEO Kelly Ortberg says most of the technical glitches are fixed, and Boeing is now teaming up with NASA to plan a cargo mission to the International Space Station, or ISS.
If all goes well, a crewed test flight could happen in late 2027.
Fixes underway after Starliner failures
Starliner's last trip had five thruster failures and helium leaks, which meant NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunni Williams had to take manual control.
Since then, Boeing and NASA have made progress toward fixing the helium leaks and testing the thrusters.
The next step is waiting for an open docking spot on the ISS so Starliner can prove itself with an uncrewed cargo mission, though repeated delays have put extra pressure on Boeing to deliver this time.