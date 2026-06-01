Booster Robotics's T1 robot goes viral for powerful soccer kicks
Technology
T1, a humanoid robot from Beijing-based Booster Robotics, just went viral for its wild soccer skills: think kicking a ball so hard it smashed a hole in a wall and even knocking out a camera.
The internet can't stop talking about how precise and powerful this bot is on the field.
Video skepticism, safety concerns, T1 win
The video got everyone buzzing about how advanced robots are getting, but some wonder if we're only seeing T1's best moments since videos like these are usually edited.
There are also safety concerns: T1's strength is impressive but raises eyebrows after other robots have injured people during demos.
Still, T1 has already made history by winning gold at RoboCup in Brazil with its team from China.