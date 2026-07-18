BrainCo unveils platform it calls world's 1st to control robots
Technology
BrainCo, a Chinese tech startup, just revealed what it calls the world's first platform that lets you control robots with your brain.
Launched at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, this system uses an EEG headset to read your brain signals and turn them into real robot actions.
Move robots by thinking with AI
You can use this tech to move robotic arms, humanoids, or even robot dogs, just by thinking about it.
BrainCo's approach mixes human demos and AI learning to make robots more responsive.
As partner and senior vice president Nyx He put it, the next decisive frontier would be about how robots understand the humans they work with.