BRICS approve patent collaboration in New Delhi to speed exams
Technology
BRICS countries just agreed on a new plan to work together on patents.
The updated guidelines aims to speed up patent exams, cut delays, and let member nations share their search results more easily.
All this was decided at a big meeting in New Delhi.
Patent data to spot tech trends
The group also talked about using patent data to spot new tech trends and help regional products get noticed across BRICS markets.
Some fresh ideas were pitched: a fintech innovation monitor, a business forum for making the most of patents, and ways to protect traditional knowledge and traditional systems of medicine.
India's patent office hosted the event with around 35 delegates, including some joining online from Russia, Iran, and Ethiopia.