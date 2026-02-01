Budget 2026: ISRO gets ₹13,705cr, NSIL allocated ₹1,403cr

Industry says funding is still not enough

This extra funding is meant to power big missions like Gaganyaan (India's crewed mission) and collaborations with global projects like Artemis.

But industry voices say it's still not enough—they want India's space spending to match China's levels and see more support for startups building cool new stuff.

For now, the focus stays on restoring past spending rather than ramping up for bigger goals in security or the economy.