California launches probe into Musk's xAI after Grok deepfake scandal

Spotlight on 'spicy mode' and global fallout

The main focus is Grok's "spicy mode," which lets users create sexualized images of real people—including minors—just by typing prompts.

The investigation follows complaints from users, victim advocates, lawmakers and regulators, with some images reportedly shared on X (formerly Twitter).

In response, X has banned editing real people into revealing clothing and said users creating illegal content will face consequences.

Other countries like Canada and the UK are also looking into similar issues, as calls grow for stricter rules against AI-generated deepfakes.